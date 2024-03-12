Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability
A new report found nearly three-quarters of American teenagers say they feel happy or peaceful when they do not have their phone and are able to disconnect. The new report from the Pew Research Center also sheds light on what kids think about their parents’ phone usage. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.March 12, 2024
