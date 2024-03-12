IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds
March 12, 2024

Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

02:37

A new report found nearly three-quarters of American teenagers say they feel happy or peaceful when they do not have their phone and are able to disconnect. The new report from the Pew Research Center also sheds light on what kids think about their parents’ phone usage. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.March 12, 2024

