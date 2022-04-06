IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers

06:19

Sonny Lee is the founder of Son of a Saint, a mentorship program in New Orleans that provides young boys without fathers paired mentorships and activities that range from cooking classes to sporting events. Lee joins Hoda and Jenna and is surprised with a donation of $15,000 and laptops from Amazon!April 6, 2022

