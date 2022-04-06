New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers
06:19
Share this -
copied
Sonny Lee is the founder of Son of a Saint, a mentorship program in New Orleans that provides young boys without fathers paired mentorships and activities that range from cooking classes to sporting events. Lee joins Hoda and Jenna and is surprised with a donation of $15,000 and laptops from Amazon!April 6, 2022
Now Playing
New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers
06:19
UP NEXT
Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism
07:45
Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion
00:43
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra
03:44
Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL
03:44
Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter