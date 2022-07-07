IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 essentials you’ll use all summer long — starting at $8

  • Behind the ‘bananas’ baseball league pitching up new ideas

    04:36

  • Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed in predawn bombing

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pat Cipollone, former Trump counsel, to testify before Jan. 6 panel

    00:24

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

    03:01

  • Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

    01:37

  • $2.8M raised for Aiden McCarthy, child orphaned in Highland Park

    02:24

  • See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho storm

    01:41

  • Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action

    02:18

  • Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report says

    02:22

  • Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?

    00:55

  • Suspected Highland Park gunman confesses plot for 2nd attack

    03:28

  • Boris Johnson to resign amid political turmoil, multitude of scandals

    03:29

  • Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

    03:49

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

    01:54

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

    02:08

  • Minneapolis police targeted in fireworks incident on Fourth of July

    00:29

  • White House says Biden read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letter

    00:33

  • How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

    02:56

TODAY

New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

00:34

The coronavirus subvariant known as BA.5 accounts for nearly 54% of the U.S.’s COVID-19 cases while BA.4 makes up 17%, according to a recent CDC report. An FDA advisory committee recommended modifying coming booster shots to target the subvariants directly.July 7, 2022

  • Behind the ‘bananas’ baseball league pitching up new ideas

    04:36

  • Georgia Guidestones monument destroyed in predawn bombing

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pat Cipollone, former Trump counsel, to testify before Jan. 6 panel

    00:24

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

    03:01

  • Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

    01:37

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All