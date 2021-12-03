New omicron cases detected nationwide as Biden announces winter safety measures
02:53
Share this -
copied
Five new cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in New York, bringing the total number of states with reported cases to five. President Biden announced a new series of actions aimed at curtailing a winter spike, including travel restrictions and more accessible at-home tests. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 3, 2021
Snow traps Ikea customers and employees in ultimate sleepover
00:37
Inside look at how Amazon's air fleet will get you your holiday packages
03:38
Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger of gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
03:25
Will anyone face criminal charges following deadly ‘Rust’ shooting?
02:37
Eddie Mekka, known for role in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dies at 69
00:28
More children being diagnosed with autism at younger ages, study shows