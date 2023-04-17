New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence

Get an inside look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Yacht Britannia
New research shared at a major cancer conference found that a cancer vaccine made from MRNA significantly improved how long melanoma patients lived without their cancer coming back. Dr. Roshini Raj breaks down the findings for TODAY.April 17, 2023
