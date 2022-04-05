New Jersey lawmakers push for later high school start times
00:30
Share this -
copied
A bill introduced in the New Jersey state legislature calls for school start times to be 8:30 a.m. or later. Lawmakers in the state point to sleep studies that indicate teenagers go to bed later at night and are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety if they do not get enough sleep.April 5, 2022
UP NEXT
How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra
03:44
Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in?
04:21
Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL
03:44
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
00:28
Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead
02:27
Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters?