New Jersey couple unites community over love of reading

Kaila Boulware-Sykes and Raymond Sykes are fostering a love of reading in their community. The New Jersey couple is bringing booklovers together at their bookstore Hidden Gems Literary Emporium. The pair tell their story to Jenna Bush-Hager, and share how they hope to make reading accessible to everyone.Jan. 17, 2022
