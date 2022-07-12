IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Health officials call newest COVID variant the most contagious yet

02:58

The new BA.5 strain of COVID is being called the most contagious one yet, driving a spike in cases across nearly half of the country. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on what’s being done to slow the spread and whether or not masks could make a comeback in certain areas.July 12, 2022

