IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A board-certified derm shares her winter skin care picks — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings

    00:33

  • Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary

    02:02

  • Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary

    02:21

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital

    00:29

  • Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley

    03:56

  • Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses

    02:23

  • Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place

    04:24

  • Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch

    02:38

  • What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

    01:52

  • Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

    02:11

  • Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

    03:06

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

    00:32

  • Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

    02:06

  • First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

    01:50

  • Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

    02:00

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates

03:04

Days after the Iowa caucuses, all eyes are set on the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis work to maintain support with Donald Trump still leading in the polls. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY with analysis.Jan. 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings

    00:33

  • Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary

    02:02

  • Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary

    02:21

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital

    00:29

  • Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley

    03:56

  • Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses

    02:23

  • Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place

    04:24

  • Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch

    02:38

  • What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

    01:52

  • Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

    02:11

  • Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

    03:06

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

    00:32

  • Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

    02:06

  • First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

    01:50

  • Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

    02:00

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

Justice Department releases scathing report on Uvalde shooting

Millions brace for another round of dangerous winter weather

New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates

Flames seen shooting out of a plane, forcing emergency landing

Sea lion found wandering California streets returned to the ocean

Prince Harry to receive Living Legend of Aviation award

Back-to-back explosions level a building in DC that houses daycare

Woman knits a baby a beanie during flight

All eyes on playoff games with 6 kickoffs until the Super Bowl

Daily multivitamins may help with memory loss, new study shows

La La Anthony on self care and the ways she's putting herself first

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips

Isla Fisher talks ‘Wolf Like Me,’ working with Josh Gad, more

How algorithms shape what you see on social media

Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

Gavin Rossdale talks new music, fashion line, cooking show

Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024

Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons

Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff talk ‘Which Brings Me to You’

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her son, Hal, has moved out of his crib

Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals

Mariska Hargitay on turning 60: ‘I have never felt more peace’

Is the best yet to come? This author offers tips to grow after midlife

Try these simple tips to upgrade living space décor

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis talk bonding during ‘True Detective’

Maria Shriver gushes over son Patrick's new role in ‘White Lotus’

Hoda & Jenna predict what’s next for Benson and Stabler on ‘L&O’

'Couple to Throuple' explores inviting a 3rd person into relationship

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Shop these Steals & Deals to stay warm this winter

6 toys to cure boredom when winter weather has kids stuck inside

Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Sirloin skewers and hummus tehina: Get the recipes!

Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons

Red berry crisp smoothie and overnight oats: Get the recipes!

Jamie Lee Curtis shares her favorite lemon cake recipe

TODAY introduces a coffee cart and delicious berry smoothie

Momma’s chicken pot pie and berry arugula salad: Get the recipes!

Hoda & Sheinelle try the viral NYC hot chocolate from Glace

Restaurant-inspired tortilla soup: Get Dylan Dreyer’s recipe!