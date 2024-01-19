New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates
03:04
UP NEXT
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary
02:21
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital
00:29
Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley
03:56
Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses
02:23
Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place
04:24
Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch
02:38
What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus
01:52
Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses
02:11
Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for
03:06
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges
00:32
Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial
02:06
First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’
00:58
Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges
01:50
Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial
02:00
Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent
02:57
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates
03:04
Copied
Copied
Days after the Iowa caucuses, all eyes are set on the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis work to maintain support with Donald Trump still leading in the polls. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY with analysis.Jan. 19, 2024
Now Playing
New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates
03:04
UP NEXT
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary
02:21
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital
00:29
Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley
03:56
Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses
02:23
Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place
04:24
Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch
02:38
What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus
01:52
Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses
02:11
Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for
03:06
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges
00:32
Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial
02:06
First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’
00:58
Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges
01:50
Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial
02:00
Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent
02:57
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer