New gratuity rules amid fair wage act: When to tip and how much

New gratuity rules amid fair wage act: When to tip and how much05:42
With several cities enacting new laws designed to increase pay for service workers, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with advice on how to navigate changing tipping etiquette.May 28, 2024
