New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care
04:33
The FDA has approved Zepbound, the latest in a growing number of drugs that are revolutionizing weight loss as America faces an epidemic of obesity. Will insurance companies begin to cover the cost and are doctors sure they are safe? NBC’s Liz Kreutz reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Nov. 12, 2023
