Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health
04:21
Now Playing
New drug to treat menopause symptoms shows promising results
02:08
UP NEXT
What women need to know about heart health and menopause
04:10
How your gut health might be tied to a good night’s sleep
04:23
Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome
08:25
Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says
02:56
Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more
05:16
Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes
05:25
Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun
04:09
Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments
02:28
Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awareness
06:58
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout
03:38
Steps to improve mental health, from sleep to managing stress
04:21
Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle
01:54
Wildfires in Canada spur air-quality alerts in some US states
00:30
Marine reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life
04:55
13-minute cycle and strength workout
13:07
Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network
00:25
Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more
04:45
New drug to treat menopause symptoms shows promising results
02:08
A new drug to treat hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause is showing promising results and could provide relief for millions of people. Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to weigh in on when it could be available.May 17, 2024
