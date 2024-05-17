IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie’s Bests for Less: 50% off handbags, skin care, more

New drug to treat menopause symptoms shows promising results
May 17, 202402:08

  • Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    New drug to treat menopause symptoms shows promising results

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    What women need to know about heart health and menopause

    04:10

  • How your gut health might be tied to a good night’s sleep

    04:23

  • Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome

    08:25

  • Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says

    02:56

  • Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more

    05:16

  • Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

    05:25

  • Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

    04:09

  • Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments

    02:28

  • Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awareness

    06:58

  • Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication

    02:54

  • 5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout

    03:38

  • Steps to improve mental health, from sleep to managing stress

    04:21

  • Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle

    01:54

  • Wildfires in Canada spur air-quality alerts in some US states

    00:30

  • Marine reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life

    04:55

  • 13-minute cycle and strength workout

    13:07

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

    04:45

New drug to treat menopause symptoms shows promising results

02:08

A new drug to treat hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause is showing promising results and could provide relief for millions of people. Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to weigh in on when it could be available.May 17, 2024

  • Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    New drug to treat menopause symptoms shows promising results

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    What women need to know about heart health and menopause

    04:10

  • How your gut health might be tied to a good night’s sleep

    04:23

  • Inside Rebecca Alexander’s Awareness Campaign for Usher Syndrome

    08:25

  • Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says

    02:56

  • Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more

    05:16

  • Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

    05:25

  • Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

    04:09

  • Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments

    02:28

  • Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awareness

    06:58

  • Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication

    02:54

  • 5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout

    03:38

  • Steps to improve mental health, from sleep to managing stress

    04:21

  • Olivia Munn reveals hysterectomy, egg freezing amid cancer battle

    01:54

  • Wildfires in Canada spur air-quality alerts in some US states

    00:30

  • Marine reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life

    04:55

  • 13-minute cycle and strength workout

    13:07

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

    04:45

At least 4 killed around Houston after severe weather, flooding

Hearing on Biden special counsel interview spurs personal attacks

Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as a serial liar

Justice Alito responds to upside-down US flag on his front lawn

US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

Dow crosses above 40,0000 for the first time: Is it just symbolic?

Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more

Emma Grede offers advice to owners pitching their small business

Howie Mandel says this season of 'AGT' is the 'most awe-inspiring'

The best way to cut a bell pepper? Hoda & Jenna try kitchen hacks

Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more

11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US

Director and star of ‘Back to Black’ talk honoring Amy Winehouse

How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

Spruce up your space with The Home Edit's Walmart collection

'One Chicago' stars quizzed on topics their characters should know

STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

What women need to know about heart health and menopause

Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Emma Grede offers advice to owners pitching their small business

Howie Mandel says this season of 'AGT' is the 'most awe-inspiring'

The best way to cut a bell pepper? Hoda & Jenna try kitchen hacks

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Ageless beauty tips: 3 makeup techniques for mature skin

Brittany Howard talks making acting debut in ‘Thelma the Unicorn’

What does it mean when my kid says '4+4'?

Hoda and Jenna react to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes