‘For Love & Life’ doc tells moving story of couple’s journey with ALS

Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, former Obama campaign staffers, are the subjects of a new deeply moving Amazon documentary called “For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign,” executive produced by Katie Couric. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff speaks with the couple on TODAY about their journey with ALS, offering hope and inspiration as they defy the odds.May 21, 2024
