Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in ‘Anxious Nation’
Mother and daughter on sharing anxiety journey in 'Anxious Nation'
The number of children diagnosed with anxiety increased by 29% in recent years. Laura Morton and her daughter Sevey, along with therapist Lynn Lyons, join TODAY to talk about the decision to shine a light on mental health in a new documentary called “Anxious Nation.”May 22, 2023
Now Playing
