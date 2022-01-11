IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

02:21

An incident report is revealing new information surrounding the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65. Meanwhile, remembrances continue to pour in from his family and cast mates, as well as an emotional tribute from late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022

    New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

