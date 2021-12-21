IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

New details released in disappearance of Utah college student found alive

01:53

Nineteen-year-old Madelyn Allen, missing for five days after leaving her Utah college last week, was finally found after a massive manhunt, and police say they have a suspect in custody. Now there are new questions about what she may have survived. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 21, 2021

