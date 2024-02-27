IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week
President Biden says he is hopeful that by next week there will be another ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, there are new details about the U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Feb. 27, 2024
Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week
