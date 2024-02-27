IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week
Feb. 27, 202402:01
    Gazans queue for bread amid the worsening humanitarian crisis

  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank clashes

  • Biden addresses concerns over his age on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

  • Airman who set himself on fire in front of Israel's embassy identified

  • Palestinians displaced to Rafah describe living in dire conditions

  • Jordanian army airdrops aid across Gaza

  • US airman dies after lighting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

  • Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage exchange deal inches closer

  • Video shows Israeli tanks firing shells toward Gaza

  • Video shows American fighter jets launching from Red Sea on Saturday night

  • NSA Jake Sullivan won't say whether U.S. would withhold weapons sales to Israel as leverage

  • Netanyahu is ‘doubling down on stupid’ by abandoning two-state solution in Gaza, Newsom says

  • At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza

  • One dead after three Palestinian gunman open fire at Israeli check point

  • Former Israeli hostage speaks out about captivity

  • Babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital face danger as Rafah invasion looms

  • Israeli strikes destroy mosque in Rafah

  • Man mourns wife, daughter after deadly airstrikes in Rafah

  • Gaza’s youngest survivors: Saving the Al-Shifa babies

President Biden says he is hopeful that by next week there will be another ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, there are new details about the U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Feb. 27, 2024

