Paul Whelan ‘disappointed’ over Brittney Griner prisoner exchange

TODAY's Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay01:20
From gifts to groceries: How to save amid high inflation03:00
Idaho slayings: Police asks FBI for help with flood of tips02:42
Woman missing after shark attack in Maui00:19
Keystone pipeline shuts down following oil spill in Kansas00:28
Hospitals get creative in handling flood of RSV, flu, COVID02:14
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic party to become independent00:55
Respect for Marriage Act passes House, heads to Biden's desk01:46
- Now Playing
Paul Whelan ‘disappointed’ over Brittney Griner prisoner exchange04:55
- UP NEXT
New video shows Brittney Griner on flight back to US02:37
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on US soil01:13
Tips for keeping your car from getting stolen04:11
Kathie Lee Gifford gives Bobbie Thomas advice on grief09:05
Idaho police search for car spotted near college crime scene01:38
Paul Whelan’s family speaks out after Brittney Griner release10:25
Brittney Griner's wife ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ after release02:20
Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release07:15
Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions06:19
Volleyball player surprised with scholarship at white elephant party00:57
‘Schoolhouse Rock’ composer George Newall dies at 8800:49
- UP NEXT
TODAY's Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay01:20
From gifts to groceries: How to save amid high inflation03:00
Idaho slayings: Police asks FBI for help with flood of tips02:42
Woman missing after shark attack in Maui00:19
Keystone pipeline shuts down following oil spill in Kansas00:28
Hospitals get creative in handling flood of RSV, flu, COVID02:14
Play All
Play All