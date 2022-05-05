IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and money

    04:08

  • Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction

    03:41

  • May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’

    04:47

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Rebel Wilson shares how getting malaria led her to pursue acting

    05:24

  • Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    01:58

  • Carson Daly, Blake Shelton team up for new show 'Barmageddon'

    01:07

  • Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go home

    01:28

  • Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    New details emerge on Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Here are the hottest concert and comedy tours this summer

    03:27

  • Walker Hayes and Craig Allen Cooper talk unlikely friendship

    04:45

  • Dermot Mulroney talks Netflix movie adaption of ‘Along for the Ride’

    06:30

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • See Daniel Radcliffe get ‘weird’ in new Al Yankovic biopic

    00:46

  • Keith Morrison lends voice to latest sleep story on Calm app

    01:05

TODAY

New details emerge on Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

02:27

Calls for increased security for on-stage performers are growing after Dave Chapelle was attacked during a comedy show. Now, many are questioning how the suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was able to smuggle a weapon past security at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl in the first place. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.May 5, 2022

Dave Chappelle won’t allow attack to ‘overshadow the magic’ of the show, rep says

  • UP NEXT

    Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and money

    04:08

  • Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction

    03:41

  • May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’

    04:47

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All