US officials meet with detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian detainment for more than one month after she was accused of trying to import hash oil, according to Russian State Media. The U.S. State Department has finally been able to meet Griner in person, and says they are pressing for more access to her as well as other Americans detained by Russia. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.March 24, 2022
