TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • Last-minute holiday travel options and tips

    04:42

  • Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08

  • Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder and other stars join Elton John on Zoom call

    01:03

  • Hugh Jackman plays ‘The Music Man’ in live preview performance

    01:11

  • Harry Potter stars reunite for TV special: TODAY shares a look

    01:15

  • How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

    06:23

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • President Biden has a new White House puppy

    00:31

  • New details released in disappearance of Utah college student found alive

    01:53

  • UFOs are focus of new push for expanded government investigation

    02:40

  • Earthquake rattles parts of Northern California

    00:24

  • Behind the scenes with American Airlines as holiday travel crush begins

    03:44

  • Trump sues NY attorney general in bid to halt her investigation of him

    00:21

  • ‘Sex and the City’ castmates respond to allegations about Chris Noth

    02:31
    New details emerge about dramatic escape of kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

    Florida on watch for possible tornadoes

  • Democrats scramble to save Biden’s agenda in face of Manchin’s opposition

    02:04

  • Dr. Fauci: We cannot take the omicron variant lightly

    05:22

  • Biden set to address nation about steps to fight COVID surge

    02:14

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games

    02:57

New details emerge about dramatic escape of kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

The last 12 kidnapped missionaries in Haiti escaped from their captors, and now we’re learning more about how they did it. NBC chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell has an exclusive interview with one of the first missionaries to be freed.Dec. 21, 2021

