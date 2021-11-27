New COVID-19 variant omicron raises concerns as US set to institute travel ban

On Friday, the World Health Organization officially identified a new highly transmissible COVID-19 strain called omicron, which was first discovered in South Africa with a large number of mutations. Those mutations are raising fears that omicron could be more contagious than the Delta variant and that existing vaccines may be less effective against it. In response, the White House has announced the U.S. will restrict travel for travelers from eight African countries starting Monday. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Weekend TODAY. Nov. 27, 2021