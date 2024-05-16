Family has close encounter with cougar in their backyard
00:27
Is a taco a sandwich? Judge rules in restaurant’s favor
00:45
Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?
02:06
Capitol Police find bag of cocaine in their headquarters
00:24
2024 NFL schedule: Here are the dates to circle on your calendar!
03:19
Now Playing
Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says
02:56
UP NEXT
Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker’s commencement speech is under fire
03:09
Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill
02:22
Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt
01:47
Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do
01:59
Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather
01:43
Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September
04:34
Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes
03:08
Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast
01:42
Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities
04:10
TikTok creators sue government, say law violates 1st amendment
00:22
Miniature poodle crowned top dog at 2024 Westminster Dog Show
00:53
8 killed when bus carrying farmworkers collides with pickup truck
00:27
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut, scoring 20 points
02:27
Pod of orcas sink 50-foot yacht in Moroccan waters
02:46
Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says
02:56
Copied
Copied
Researchers at the Environmental Working Group say sunscreen available on U.S. shelves may not be the most effective at protecting people from the sun. The group says sunscreens available in Europe and Asia contain ingredients that they are more effective and safer than what is available in the States. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.May 16, 2024
Family has close encounter with cougar in their backyard
00:27
Is a taco a sandwich? Judge rules in restaurant’s favor
00:45
Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?
02:06
Capitol Police find bag of cocaine in their headquarters
00:24
2024 NFL schedule: Here are the dates to circle on your calendar!
03:19
Now Playing
Sunscreens sold in US might not be most effective, group says
02:56
UP NEXT
Why Chiefs' Harrison Butker’s commencement speech is under fire
03:09
Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill
02:22
Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt
01:47
Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do
01:59
Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather
01:43
Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September
04:34
Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes
03:08
Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast
01:42
Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities
04:10
TikTok creators sue government, say law violates 1st amendment
00:22
Miniature poodle crowned top dog at 2024 Westminster Dog Show
00:53
8 killed when bus carrying farmworkers collides with pickup truck
00:27
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut, scoring 20 points
02:27
Pod of orcas sink 50-foot yacht in Moroccan waters