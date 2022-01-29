IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • UP NEXT

    Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania

    02:48

  • Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm

    01:42

  • Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow

    01:22

  • Major winter storm impacts 65 million Americans

    01:19

  • Kevin Tibbles is retiring: Look back at his 25 years with NBC

    05:32

  • Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House

    01:48

  • Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children

    04:07

  • Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers

    02:54

  • Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million

    00:29

  • Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

    00:26

  • Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast

    00:23

  • Court rejects plan to lease millions of acres in Gulf of Mexico for offshore drilling

    00:28

  • Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers in Houston surrenders

    02:08

  • Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border

    02:26

  • Inside the political fight expected over Biden’s Supreme Court pick

    02:40

  • 65 million in Northeast brace for winter storm this weekend

    02:32

  • Chiefs fans raise $306K for Buffalo Children's Hospital

    00:34

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022

    01:34

  • Self-driving trucks could be the solution to the truck driver shortage

    03:26

  • How rising interest rates will impact credit cards, mortgages, more

    03:21

TODAY

New clues around who Biden will choose for his Supreme Court Justice nominee

01:05

President Biden has at least three potential candidates to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court including Judge J. Michelle Childs, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Leondra Kruger. Biden says he will announce his decision by the end of February. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania

    02:48

  • Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm

    01:42

  • Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow

    01:22

  • Major winter storm impacts 65 million Americans

    01:19

  • Kevin Tibbles is retiring: Look back at his 25 years with NBC

    05:32

  • Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House

    01:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All