IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  • Now Playing

    New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38

  • Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze

    04:20

  • Dolly Parton to perform in Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'

    00:52

  • Ray Romano to play basketball coach Jim Valvano in new biopic

    00:44

  • 'Father of the Bride' reboot features Latino-led cast: Get a first look

    00:52

  • Must-see movies to watch this summer: ‘Nope,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ more

    04:12

  • Andrew McCarthy shares how he got his role in ‘Pretty in Pink’

    06:00

  • ‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

    00:30

  • Ashley Judd honors late mom Naomi on Mother’s Day

    01:35

  • Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

    07:24

  • Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting

    06:37

  • Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02

  • Rebel Wilson shares how getting malaria led her to pursue acting

    05:24

TODAY

New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

00:43

The trailer for the upcoming movie “Avatar: The Way of Water,” was viewed more than 150 million times in the first 24 hours. The movie is set to debut in theaters in December.May 12, 2022

The trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has been released online

  • Now Playing

    New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38

  • Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All