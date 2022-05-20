IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30

  • Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

    03:51

  • Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly 30 years

    01:16

  • Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacks

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

  • Ellen Barkin testifies ex Johnny Depp was 'jealous' and 'controlling'

    03:07

  • Why Grubhub’s ‘free lunch’ promo was disastrous for restaurants

    00:40

  • Oklahoma legislature passes bill to ban nearly all abortions

    00:23

  • 21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekend

    01:26

  • Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed a flight attendant

    00:30

  • Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

    02:43

  • Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertain

    01:31

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets

    01:30

  • Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

    08:20

TODAY

New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents

03:30

To help prevent alcohol-related crashes, there is new focus on groundbreaking sensors that detect drunk drivers and disable their cars. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports for TODAY.May 20, 2022

  • Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30

  • Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

    03:51

  • Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly 30 years

    01:16

  • Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacks

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All