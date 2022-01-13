IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Hit ‘reset’ for 2022 with picks starting at $10

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the rings

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards

    00:59

  • Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 78

    02:15

  • Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business

    05:42

  • Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:25

  • ‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary

    04:49

  • Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary

    00:37

  • See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’

    01:08

  • Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals

    01:00

  • Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing

    01:52

  • Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier

    05:53

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new series

    01:03

  • Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries

    00:53

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

  • Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air

    00:32

  • Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

    04:32

TODAY

Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)

01:23

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Scream” actor Neve Campbell shares the scariest experience she’s had on set – and it did not involve a person in a white mask. Rather, she shares how she dipped her hand in honey to encourage a bear to chase her for a scene when she was 17. She goes on to explain how things quickly went awry.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the rings

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards

    00:59

  • Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 78

    02:15

  • Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business

    05:42

  • Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All