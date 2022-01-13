Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)
On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Scream” actor Neve Campbell shares the scariest experience she’s had on set – and it did not involve a person in a white mask. Rather, she shares how she dipped her hand in honey to encourage a bear to chase her for a scene when she was 17. She goes on to explain how things quickly went awry.Jan. 13, 2022
