Netflix raises prices in US and Canada

Netflix is hiking up their prices for users in the U.S. and Canada. The increase is effective immediately for new subscribers, and will affect existing subscribers on the next bill. Users will see an increase of up to $2 per month depending on their plan.
Jan. 15, 2022
