TODAY

Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

02:01

Netflix announced Wednesday that it’s cracking down on users sharing passwords with someone outside of your household in a different location. The streaming giant will begin testing new ways to make users sharing accounts pay additional fees. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.March 17, 2022

