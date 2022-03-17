Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

Netflix announced Wednesday that it’s cracking down on users sharing passwords with someone outside of your household in a different location. The streaming giant will begin testing new ways to make users sharing accounts pay additional fees. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports.March 17, 2022
