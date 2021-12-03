Netflix making movie about viral Thanksgiving text

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have spent six Thanksgivings together after Dench accidentally texted Hinton inviting him to dinner, leading them to become lifelong friends. Now, Netflix is adapting their heartwarming story into a movie called “The Thanksgiving Text.”
