Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series

Netflix has officially brought back the comedy series, “Servant of the People,” created by and starring Ukraine's now-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The satirical comedy follows a teacher who becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.
March 17, 2022
