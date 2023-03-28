IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prince Harry felt ‘paranoia’ after seeing stories in tabloids

  • New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated

  • See US soccer star Matt Turner’s on-pitch baby gender reveal

  • How companies are surveilling WFH employees with 'tattleware'

    Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul but protesters remain vigilant

    Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser takes the stand in ski crash trial

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump grand jury case

  • Cleanup begins after devastating tornadoes in the South

  • Nashville mayor: ‘We should not be celebrating the cult of the gun’

  • New video released from inside Nashville school during shooting

  • How to order a Starbucks drink based on your zodiac sign

  • See why Dylan Dreyer’s astrological forecast has everyone laughing

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 27, 2023

  • Martin Fletcher talks new book ‘Teachers,’ conflict in Israel

  • Inside Robert Kraft’s mission to combat antisemitism

  • Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged domestic dispute

  • Prince Harry arrives at London court for suit against British tabloid

  • Gwyneth Paltrow testifies ski crash accident wasn't her fault

  • Trump holds rally, lashes out at DA amid possible indictment

  • Stories of survival emerge after deadly tornadoes in the South

Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul but protesters remain vigilant

Following a massive uproar from Israeli citizens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now promises his government won’t try to pass the controversial judicial overhaul until after the Passover holidays in two weeks. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Tel Aviv.March 28, 2023

