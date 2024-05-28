Netanyahu acknowledges Rafah strike as ‘tragic incident’
There is growing outrage over a deadly Israeli air strike in Rafah that killed dozens at a camp for displaced civilians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes it as a “tragic incident.” NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.May 28, 2024
