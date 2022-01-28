Neil Young fans boycott Spotify after platform decides to keep Joe Rogan podcast
01:03
Share this -
copied
Fans of Neil Young are campaigning to boycott Spotify after the music streaming service honored his request to remove his music from the platform, following a decision to keep Joe Rogan’s podcast.Jan. 28, 2022
Willie Geist sits down with Jamie Dornan this weekend on Sunday TODAY
00:59
Olivia Munn shares baby playdate photos with Henry and Liv Lo Golding
00:39
See Willem Dafoe’s ‘SNL’ promo with Katy Perry: ‘I love this sketch already!'
00:35
Now Playing
Neil Young fans boycott Spotify after platform decides to keep Joe Rogan podcast
01:03
UP NEXT
Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers
02:54
Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic