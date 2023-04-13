IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel on how son Henry’s legacy will aid search for cure

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Cohen hilariously negotiates screen time with 4-year-old son

    00:41

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • Jennifer Garner on why her teens aren't on social media

    06:08

  • Hoda and Jenna share how their kids pulled epic April Fools’ pranks!

    01:57

  • Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reveal new children’s book

    04:54

  • Jenna shares memories of going to baseball games with dad

    05:05

  • See proud dad react to daughter’s college acceptance

    01:32

  • Knock Knock Surprise: TODAY surprises deserving dad

    06:25

  • Young pilot guided back to runway after losing landing gear

    04:00

  • Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting

    07:12

  • ‘Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey shares sweet moment with fan

    00:47

  • How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs

    04:57

  • See kid’s creative solution when he has nowhere to hide

    00:45

  • Softball player steals home with oldest trick in the book

    02:58

  • Watch little boy learn he’s going to be a big brother

    00:52

  • Tracy Reese celebrates Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

    04:09

  • Jenna Bush Hager talks wellness journey, ectopic pregnancy

    03:43

  • Hoda, Jenna on comforting their daughters when they feel left out

    02:21

Richard Engel on how son Henry’s legacy will aid search for cure

07:25

NBC’s Richard Engel and his wife, Mary, lost their beloved son Henry to a rare genetic neurological disorder called Rett syndrome. Now they're helping Henry’s legacy live on in cutting edge research. "We have a vendetta against this syndrome and we want to cure it. We don't want any other child to lose their life." Mary Engel says.April 13, 2023

  • Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

    04:50
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel on how son Henry’s legacy will aid search for cure

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Cohen hilariously negotiates screen time with 4-year-old son

    00:41

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58

  • Jennifer Garner on why her teens aren't on social media

    06:08

  • Hoda and Jenna share how their kids pulled epic April Fools’ pranks!

    01:57

  • Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reveal new children’s book

    04:54

  • Jenna shares memories of going to baseball games with dad

    05:05

  • See proud dad react to daughter’s college acceptance

    01:32

  • Knock Knock Surprise: TODAY surprises deserving dad

    06:25

  • Young pilot guided back to runway after losing landing gear

    04:00

  • Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting

    07:12

  • ‘Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey shares sweet moment with fan

    00:47

  • How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs

    04:57

  • See kid’s creative solution when he has nowhere to hide

    00:45

  • Softball player steals home with oldest trick in the book

    02:58

  • Watch little boy learn he’s going to be a big brother

    00:52

  • Tracy Reese celebrates Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

    04:09

  • Jenna Bush Hager talks wellness journey, ectopic pregnancy

    03:43

  • Hoda, Jenna on comforting their daughters when they feel left out

    02:21

04:51

Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

01:56

Indiana recycling plant fire: Owner ignored citations, mayor says

02:33

Appeals court restores access to abortion pill but with restrictions

02:10

Suspected leaker of highly classified docs worked on military base

02:41

Louisville bank shooting: 911 calls include one from gunman's mom

04:48

Check out these star-studded music festivals set for summer 2023

04:30

Shop these 6 travel essentials: Packing cubes, rain jackets, more

05:42

Ally Sheedy talks 'Single Drunk Female,' college professorship

04:50

Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

04:30

Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid

04:48

Check out these star-studded music festivals set for summer 2023

04:30

Shop these 6 travel essentials: Packing cubes, rain jackets, more

05:42

Ally Sheedy talks 'Single Drunk Female,' college professorship

04:50

Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

04:30

Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

05:15

How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

05:12

Trace Adkins announces free concert in tornado-stricken Mayfield

05:32

Designer Rebecca Minkoff on her journey to the runway of success

04:18

Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more

05:54

How to find the perfect bra fit

07:19

Two friends have surprise reunion on TODAY after 8 years apart

06:12

Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga on their new film ‘Rare Objects’

09:13

Ariana Grande responds to comments about her appearance

11:08

‘Shark Tank’ star Emma Grede dispels myth of overnight success

11:11

Jennifer Garner, Laura Dave on ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ series

00:49

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager share favorite Trader Joe’s items

09:58

Tracy McMillan talks new series ‘Unprisoned’ and divorce stigma

06:35

John Leguizamo talks 'The Power,’ new NBC docuseries

10:22

Jane Lynch on 'Weakest Link' zingers: I don't want to be mean

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

03:42

’90s style Caesar salad and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

03:41

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

04:31

Carbone’s famous NYC meatballs: Get the recipe!

04:08

Meal prep hacks to save time and money in the kitchen

03:23

Make this sheet pan jerk salmon for 4 in less than 30 minutes