Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation's mission to help parents
Richard Engel on how son Henry's legacy will aid search for cure
Andy Cohen hilariously negotiates screen time with 4-year-old son
Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help
Jennifer Garner on why her teens aren't on social media
Hoda and Jenna share how their kids pulled epic April Fools' pranks!
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reveal new children's book
Jenna shares memories of going to baseball games with dad
See proud dad react to daughter's college acceptance
Knock Knock Surprise: TODAY surprises deserving dad
Young pilot guided back to runway after losing landing gear
Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting
'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey shares sweet moment with fan
How to save for college and bring down the hefty costs
See kid's creative solution when he has nowhere to hide
Softball player steals home with oldest trick in the book
Watch little boy learn he's going to be a big brother
Tracy Reese celebrates Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
Jenna Bush Hager talks wellness journey, ectopic pregnancy
Hoda, Jenna on comforting their daughters when they feel left out
Richard Engel on how son Henry's legacy will aid search for cure
NBC’s Richard Engel and his wife, Mary, lost their beloved son Henry to a rare genetic neurological disorder called Rett syndrome. Now they're helping Henry’s legacy live on in cutting edge research. "We have a vendetta against this syndrome and we want to cure it. We don't want any other child to lose their life." Mary Engel says.April 13, 2023
