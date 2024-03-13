Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death





Keith Morrison, a correspondent on NBC's Dateline, opens up for the first time about the passing of his stepson Matthew Perry while speaking with Hoda Kotb on her "Making Space" podcast. "It's with you every day," he says. In the wide-ranging interview, Morrison also reflects on his own remarkable 50-year career, the stories that have stayed with him and how his iconic voice has made him a pop culture sensation.March 13, 2024