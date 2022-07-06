IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency

    05:02

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

    03:00

  • Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

    00:45

  • Travel tips to keep kids entertained during summer road trips

    04:14

  • Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY

    08:24

  • 2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Craig Melvin talks to pro baseball player Bryan Ruby about coming out | PRIDE Is Universal

    03:52

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • See a special sneak peek of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

    01:13

  • How playing catch helped heal a father who lost his teenage son

    05:30

  • Meghan Trainor surprises Hoda and Jenna, talks new single

    03:19

  • Lindsay Czarniak dishes on the Melvin family’s eventful morning

    02:52

  • Meredith Vieira opens up on leaving ‘The View’ and TODAY

    06:30

  • Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door

    00:40

  • Parents of Stone Foltz sue school over son's hazing death

    02:42

  • Hoda Kotb talks about how she teaches her daughters honesty

    01:25

TODAY

NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!

00:30

NBC’s senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake and his wife Allison welcomed home their new baby girl Lane Loree on June 28. They celebrated by sharing a picture of baby ‘Lanie’ resting in her dad’s hands.July 6, 2022

NBC News Correspondent Garrett Haake and wife Allison Harris welcome baby girl

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency

    05:02

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

    03:00

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All