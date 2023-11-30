NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
UP NEXT
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
04:35
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
08:07
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
06:15
Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster
03:45
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life
12:09
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months
03:55
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude
06:55
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips
04:04
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays
04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed
03:35
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Copied
Copied
After dealing with gastrointestinal issues, NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton decided to get checked out by a doctor, which might have saved her life. Antonia and her doctor Nooshin Hosseini join TODAY to discuss her health journey and share and important lesson about listening to your body.Nov. 30, 2023
Now Playing
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
UP NEXT
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
04:35
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
08:07
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
06:15
Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster
03:45
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life
12:09
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months
03:55
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude
06:55
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips
04:04
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays