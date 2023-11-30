IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

For the guy who “has everything,” shop 30% off golf clubs, vintage vinyl and more gifts

  • Now Playing

    NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

    04:19

  • End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

    04:03

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout

    15:54

  • Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy

    02:03

  • Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds

    03:26

  • Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays

    04:08

  • Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas

    02:51

  • Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children

    04:35

  • Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

    08:07

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

  • Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster

    03:45

  • How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life

    12:09

  • At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months

    03:55

  • TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude

    06:55

  • Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips

    04:04

  • Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products

    00:34

  • How to keep the peace among family during the holidays

    04:01

  • Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed

    03:35

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

06:26

After dealing with gastrointestinal issues, NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton decided to get checked out by a doctor, which might have saved her life. Antonia and her doctor Nooshin Hosseini join TODAY to discuss her health journey and share and important lesson about listening to your body.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

    04:19

  • End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

    04:03

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout

    15:54

  • Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy

    02:03

  • Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds

    03:26

  • Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays

    04:08

  • Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas

    02:51

  • Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children

    04:35

  • Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

    08:07

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

  • Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster

    03:45

  • How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life

    12:09

  • At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months

    03:55

  • TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude

    06:55

  • Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips

    04:04

  • Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products

    00:34

  • How to keep the peace among family during the holidays

    04:01

  • Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed

    03:35

American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100

New video shows dramatic rescues of migrants on Rio Grande

More than half of drivers engage in dangerous behavior: AAA study

Elon Musk scoffs at advertisers’ boycott of X: 'Go f--- yourself'

Sorkin: I was ‘speechless’ after Musk's expletive comments

Survivor of 1972 Andes plane crash details harrowing events

Do I have to shop for holiday gifts off a wish list?

Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes third grandchild

Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

Ranavat founder on bringing her culture to her skin, hair brand

Personalized holiday gifts that will still make it in time for Christmas!

How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Gift these winning items to the tech-lovers in your life

Do I have to shop for holiday gifts off a wish list?

Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes third grandchild

Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date

Jenna Bush Hager shares family’s 2023 ‘Meowy Christmas’ card

TODAY fans finish the lyrics of popular Christmas songs

Author Kehinde Fadipe talks ‘The Sun Sets in Singapore’

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Charles Melton reveals he pursued acting after hearing a radio ad

See the video for Hoda & Jenna's debut song ‘Carefree Christmas’

See how Hoda & Jenna recorded ‘A Carefree Christmas’

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Try this tasty twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey