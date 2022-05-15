IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

    Biden's promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

  Federal judge to rule on pandemic-era immigration restriction

  Justice Thomas: Leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion 'changed the court'

  Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 42

  Vote to protect abortion rights fails in the Senate

  Record wave of Cuban migration to US fueled by political turmoil

  Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

  US House passes $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

  Mitch McConnell clarifies national abortion ban comments

  Senate set to vote on abortion amid growing divide on Roe v. Wade

  Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'

  US Senate expected to vote on bill to codify abortion rights into law

  Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

  The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America's past

  What does a post-Roe America look like?

  How will the abortion debate play out in the midterms?

  Democrats race to save Roe v. Wade

  Trump asked about bombing Mexico drug labs, Mark Esper says

NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss the growing support for abortion rights and the fall in poll numbers for President Biden. Todd says there is a leveling of the playing field between the nation’s two major political parties as the midterm elections approach because of the issue of abortion rights.May 15, 2022

Support for abortion rights hits new high as midterm outlook stays mostly unchanged

