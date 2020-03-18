NBA star Kevin Love: It’s time for athletes to be community leaders

NBA star Kevin Love: It’s time for athletes to be community leaders06:13
Joining TODAY live, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love talks about how he’s giving back to arena workers affected the NBA’s season suspension, saying he felt it was time for athletes to “step up and be community leaders.” Joining the conversation, Michelle Craske, professor of psychology and psychiatry at UCLA, says “it’s normal to feel anxious” at a stressful time, and urges people to stay connected with family and friends virtually.