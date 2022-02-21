Anyone watching the NBA’s annual All-Star Game got a special surprise before tip-off. A new trailer for “The Batman,” was the highlight of the pre-game coverage, featuring action-filled teases of the movie’s upcoming release.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
NBA debuts new ‘The Batman’ trailer
00:49
UP NEXT
Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl
02:30
What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?
03:38
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis
02:23
These Super Bowl 56 moments changed NFL players’ lives forever
04:26
‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist