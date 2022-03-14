Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business
Leslie Hines, a mom and Navy veteran, launched her own ice cream truck last year and has been trying to figure out how to expand her business. Joining Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Kelly Rowland in Studio 1A, she receives advice (and a surprise) from author Kim Perell about starting a plan for the next chapter.March 14, 2022
