TODAY

Navy plane crashes off Virginia coast, leaving 1 dead

00:22

One person is dead after a Navy plane crashed off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday. Two crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.March 31, 2022

