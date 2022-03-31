Navy plane crashes off Virginia coast, leaving 1 dead
One person is dead after a Navy plane crashed off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday. Two crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.March 31, 2022
