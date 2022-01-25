Navy jet crashes while trying to land on aircraft carrier
A Navy jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed Monday while trying to land on the deck of an aircraft carrier. Navy officials say that the pilot ejected and was safely recovered by helicopter. In all, seven sailors were injured and three were evacuated for medical treatment.Jan. 25, 2022
