From sweet to savory, 43 food gifts to send loved ones this year

Nationwide program helps provide early education to children

03:38

In our beloved tradition, TODAY’s Season of Giving, we shed light on a preschool education program called “Jumpstart for Young Children,” which has served over 13,000 children from under-resourced communities. They provide early childhood education that gives children a jumpstart on learning.Dec. 10, 2021

