National Guard to be deployed ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
00:26
Hundreds of National Guard troops will be deployed in Washington as the city prepares for protests ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Officials are preparing for the arrival of trucker convoys like those seen recently in Canada which may try to block roads to the D.C. area.Feb. 23, 2022
