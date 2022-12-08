IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list, according to lifestyle experts

  • Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions

    06:19

  • Volleyball player surprised with scholarship at white elephant party

    00:57

  • ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ composer George Newall dies at 88

    00:49

  • Women can pause breast cancer therapies to have baby: Study

    00:37

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison

    05:24

  • Journalists stage large-scale walkout at New York Times

    00:30

  • Céline Dion reveals rare neurological disease in tearful post

    00:52

  • Theranos' Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years

    00:21
  • Now Playing

    Gas prices are now lower than they were one year ago

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's own team finds more classified docs in storage unit

    01:44

  • Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    02:26

  • New reports of attacks targeting the nation's electric grid

    02:29

  • Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike

    03:33

  • How to tell the difference between flu and RSV cases

    04:05

  • Google’s number one trending search in 2022 was…

    03:15

  • TODAY pays tribute to beloved staffer who died of cancer

    02:04

  • New details emerge about Kirstie Alley’s final days

    03:11

  • Vanderbilt University athletes encourage students to attend school

    01:01

  • Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of tax fraud

    00:28

  • Brian Sicknick’s family refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders

    00:33

TODAY

Gas prices are now lower than they were one year ago

00:26

According to AAA, the national gas average now sits at $3.32, officially lower than where it was one year ago. Experts say the drop in prices is mostly due to a decline in worldwide energy demand.Dec. 8, 2022

Biden vowed 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut. But the U.S. has no plans to follow through.

  • UP NEXT

    Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions

    06:19

  • Volleyball player surprised with scholarship at white elephant party

    00:57

  • ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ composer George Newall dies at 88

    00:49

  • Women can pause breast cancer therapies to have baby: Study

    00:37

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison

    05:24

  • Journalists stage large-scale walkout at New York Times

    00:30

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All