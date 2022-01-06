Nation marks 1 year since riots at US Capitol

One year since the attack at the U.S. Capitol, President Biden is set to address the nation, saying in part, “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?” So far, the sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 riot has led to more than 700 arrests, according to the attorney general. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2022
