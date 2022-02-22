IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

  • Now Playing

    Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

  • Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

    02:28

  • US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory

    02:55

  • Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

    04:21

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!

    02:00

  • Steve Kornacki on final medal prospects for Team USA

    04:00

  • Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics

    04:12

  • Mike Tirico: Kamila Valieva is 'the victim of the villains, time for IOC to stand up'

    01:05

  • Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

    02:38

  • Simone Biles weighs in on Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic journey

    01:46

  • TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple

    06:02

  • TODAY Exclusive: Watch Simone Biles’ sweet engagement to Jonathan Owens

    01:58

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on slalom crash: I wanted to melt off the face of the earth

    01:12

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on her Olympics: ‘It was an epic underperformance’

    08:48

  • Elana Meyers Taylor named US flag bearer at Winter Olympics closing ceremony

    00:23

  • Watch Erin Jackson surprise Brittany Bowe live on TODAY

    04:29

  • Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport

    03:49

  • Watch Craig Melvin learn to skate from Team USA’s Jason Brown

    03:59

  • Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:41

TODAY

Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

05:11

Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen and his mother, Hetty Wang, join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his gold medal win on the ice at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and the journey they both took to get there. “She’s been with me every single step of the way. No way I would ever make it to where I am now without her support. This medal is largely hers,” Chen says.Feb. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

  • Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

    02:28

  • US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory

    02:55

  • Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

    04:21

  • TODAY’s Craig Melvin wraps up his time in Beijing!

    02:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All