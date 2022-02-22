Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen and his mother, Hetty Wang, join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his gold medal win on the ice at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and the journey they both took to get there. “She’s been with me every single step of the way. No way I would ever make it to where I am now without her support. This medal is largely hers,” Chen says.Feb. 22, 2022