    Nathan Chen on winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I truly never thought I'd make it this far'

    Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony

TODAY

Nathan Chen on winning gold at 2022 Olympics: ‘I truly never thought I’d make it this far’

04:23

Olympic gold medal winner Nathan Chen joins TODAY to talk about his near-perfect performance and what it was like fulfilling a lifelong dream. He talks about the strong bond with his mother and how at times during his childhood she was almost like a coach to him. “None of this would be at all remotely possible without her support,” Chen says. "This is a result of her."Feb. 10, 2022

