Nathan Chen on winning gold at 2022 Olympics: ‘I truly never thought I’d make it this far’
04:23
Olympic gold medal winner Nathan Chen joins TODAY to talk about his near-perfect performance and what it was like fulfilling a lifelong dream. He talks about the strong bond with his mother and how at times during his childhood she was almost like a coach to him. “None of this would be at all remotely possible without her support,” Chen says. "This is a result of her."Feb. 10, 2022
